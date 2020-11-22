Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Michigan Lawmaker Who Met With Trump Envisions 'Constitutional Crisis' To Overturn Election

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) on Sunday explained how a constitutional crisis could mean a win for President Donald Trump despite losing the popular vote in his state.
By David

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) on Sunday explained how a constitutional crisis could mean a win for President Donald Trump despite losing the popular vote in his state.

In an interview with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Chatfield defended his recent meeting with Trump. Prior to the meeting, critics warned that it gave the current president an opportunity to push Michigan lawmakers not to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"When the president of the United States calls, you take that meeting," Chatfield insisted. "There was this outrage that the president was going to ask us to break the law and he was going to ask us to interfere. And that simply didn't happen."

The Michigan lawmaker went on to outline Trump's path to victory in his state, which began with a Republican Party request to delay certification of the election for two weeks.

"We have 71 percent of the precincts in Wayne County, their absentee ballots books don't match what is on the rolls," he said. "That's why the legislature, we've been doing our own investigations."

"If there were to be a 2-2 split on the state Board of Canvassers, it would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court," Chatfield continued. "If they didn't have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan. It's never occurred before because as the federal constitution says, this is left up to the state legislatures. The state legislature decided long ago to do it this way."

"What if the state legislature is mixed on whether or not they have confidence in who won the greater number of votes?" Hegseth replied. "Then you're in a interesting place."

"It's a place I really don't want to be in," Chatfield remarked. "There's reports of irregularities, reports of fraud. The fact is, no Republican or Democrat should be upset about an investigation done by the legislature. And we've begun those investigations."

Democratic state Rep. Matt Koleszar responded to Chatfield on Twitter.

"Mr. Speaker continues to use vague language in his interviews and statements about safeguarding the election," Koleszar said. "The constitutional crisis has already begun sir. It began the day you and other leaders refused to stand behind our clerks and election process."

"This is the crisis," he added.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team