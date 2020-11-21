Politics
Why Were MI Legislators Drinking $800 Champagne At Trump's Hotel?

What the heck were Michigan’s top Republican legislators celebrating at Trump’s D.C. hotel last night, after claiming they would not interfere with the state’s election certification? And who paid for the $800 champagne they drank?
By NewsHound Ellen
After meeting at the White House, Mike Shirkey, Michigan’s Senate leader, and Lee Chatfield, the speaker of the State House, announced that they learned no new information that would change the outcome of the election. "The lawmakers stopped short of affirming Mr. Biden’s victory in the state in the statement. But they also sent a clear signal that they would abide by the election results," The New York Times reported.

The statement from Chatfield and Shirkey also suggested that their goal in visiting the White House was to get COVID relief. “We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19,” it said.

Really? Was it a huge commitment of COVID relief that prompted Chatfield and State Rep. Jim Lilly, apparently also part of the delegation, to pop an $800 bottle of champagne at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. after the meeting? And who paid for that bottle?

Before promising any relief, did Trump ask any of them to “do us a favor, though?”

Michigan Democrats, and others, had the same questions on Twitter:

And SOMEONE knew they were staying at Trump's hotel, to have had enough lead time to do this:

