Trump Moves Election Night ‘Party’ To White House To Flout DC COVID Rules With 400 Guests

President Donald Trump’s campaign will reportedly host its election night event at the White House in order to flout COVID-19 rules in Washington, D.C.
The New York Times revealed on Sunday that Trump’s election night “party” has been moved to the White House. It was originally scheduled to be held at the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials are said to be inviting 400 people to the indoor event even though gatherings of more than 50 people are currently banned in Washington, D.C.

“The event is certain to raise questions about safety, given that the coronavirus spreads more easily in indoor spaces,” the Times noted. “An event on Sept. 26 for Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, at which people were bunched together both indoors and outside in the Rose Garden, was widely seen by health experts as a point of spread of the virus.”

