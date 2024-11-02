Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, RAC performs, No One Has To Know. Why, yes, I am thinking about how no one has to know how anyone else votes.

Cassandra's Grandson makes a compelling argument to vote, by giving us an extensive round-up of climate change links. Never underestimate this blogger.

You still want a scary movie? Hullabaloo presents Monsters from the Id!

Lawyers, Guns & Money gives us another example of an institution pre-obeying to Mango Mussolini.

NANMYKEL proves to us that everything old is new again.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania presents One Clever [Halloween] Costume, and it is pretty impressive.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).