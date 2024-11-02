Mike’s Blog Round-Up

No one has to know
By TengrainNovember 2, 2024

Above, RAC performs, No One Has To Know. Why, yes, I am thinking about how no one has to know how anyone else votes.

Cassandra's Grandson makes a compelling argument to vote, by giving us an extensive round-up of climate change links. Never underestimate this blogger.

You still want a scary movie? Hullabaloo presents Monsters from the Id!

Lawyers, Guns & Money gives us another example of an institution pre-obeying to Mango Mussolini.

NANMYKEL proves to us that everything old is new again.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania presents One Clever [Halloween] Costume, and it is pretty impressive.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon