Trump Calls All Harris Voters Scum. Where's The Outrage?

Trump has routinely called Democratic voters "scum, stupid, Marxist, socialist American haters," yet Axios and others promote one comment by Joe Biden taken out of context.

It's Bothsiderism on steroids as the election season draws to a close.

CNN's Abby Phillip played a video compilation of Trump demonizing Democratic voters, the Harris campaign, and anyone not loyal to himself.

"I want to play this, because I think it's very instructive, what you're talking about, Phillip said. "OK, Joe Biden said what he said, but this is Donald Trump all along."

TRUMP: My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple. You can't lead America if you don't love Americans. You just can't. And you can't be president if you hate the American people. And there's a lot of hatred. It's the people that surround her. They're scum. They're scum. And they want to take down our country. They are absolute garbage. Any Jewish person that votes for her, especially now, her or the Democrat Party, should have their head examined. It's the enemy from within. All the scum that we have to deal with that hate our country, that's a bigger enemy than China and Russia. Any African-American or Hispanic, and you know how well I'm doing there, that votes for Kamala, you got to have your head examined, because they are really screwing you.

"This is the reality of the race that we are in," Phillip said after the video ended. "It's not in a vacuum and Trump, he's just not the poster child for respecting people on the other side of the aisle."

In reality, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, NPR, Reuters, AP, or any news organization could put together a twenty-four-hour marathon on Trump's harmful rhetoric alone.

The Beltway press continually refuses to hold Donald Dump accountable for the many horrible and demeaning words he spews against anyone who will not vote or donate to him.

Jeff Bezos and other billionaires who use their clout to force organizations they own to refuse to endorse the Harris-Walz campaign are the real scum.