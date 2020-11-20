The Mahablog: Can this country be united? Was it ever?

Perrspectives: A brief history of the 2020 presidential election.

The Rude Pundit: Holding Trump and the right accountable for their actions that led to the spread of COVID-19.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Trump continues to purge people who operate on facts, while republicans keep trying to steal the election.

Jen Sorensen: How to reach out to Trump voters, 2020 election edition.

