The GSA has certified that Joe Biden is the President-elect (in the most self-serving letter imaginable), the transition is officially underway, and the court cases are fizzling. But never forget that it was the Republicans who conspired with him for 3 weeks to try to steal a free and fair election.

Musing About Law, Books, and Politics gives us a blow-by-blow of what is happening with Prznint Stupid's Pennsylvania lawsuit.

Jobsanger says silence isn't golden, silence could hurt the Republicans.

Infidel753 reads Lovecraft and finds Trump.

Bonus Track: The Ant Farmers Almanac reminds us that today the turkey get's pardoned.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

