Mike's Blog Round Up For Sunday

By Infidel753

Everyone who resisted over the last four years, everyone who refused to normalize madness, everyone who voted Democratic in 2018 and this year and worked to get others to vote -- all, each in his or her own way, own a share in this victory. Time to celebrate. We've earned it.

Green Eagle: Schadenfreude time! A round-up of reactions to Trump's defeat from across the wingnutosphere.

Max's Dad: Yes, it's a great win, but 69 million votes say that the "shithole country" side of the US is still with us.

The Professor's Convatorium: Understanding the urban-rural divide helps explain why our country is so polarized.

Shower Cap: "The arc of history doesn’t bend towards justice on its own; it takes serious elbow grease to wrestle that fucker into place."

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!

