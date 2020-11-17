Blumenthal Asks Zuckerberg: Why Is Steve Bannon Still On Facebook After Calling For Murder Of Officials?

At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal wanted to know why Steve Bannon still has an account on Facebook.

"How many times is Steve Bannon allowed to call for the murder of government officials before Facebook suspends his account?" the Connecticut Senator asked.

Zuckerberg replied, "As you say, the content in question did violate our policies and we did take it down."

The CEO of Facebook then defended Steve Bannon's right to make terrorist threats as one of the lead white supremacist boys that litter Facebook.

"Having a content violation does not automatically mean your account gets taken down and the number of strikes varies depending on the type of offense, so if people are posting terrorist content or child exploitation content then the first time that they do it, then we will take down their account,” Zuckerberg explained.

Zuckerberg said he'd follow up later with the Senator, but Senator Blumenthal asked if he'd commit to "taking down Steve Bannon's Facebook account" since he made terrorist threats.

Zuckerberg replied, "No that's not what our policies suggest we should do."

Isn't calling for the murder and execution of government officials a terrorist act?

Twitter already banned Bannon's account for wanting the FBI's Christopher Wray and Dr. Fauci killed.

Why is Steve Bannon still free to roam and disseminate terrorist actions on Facebook?

“I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes,” Bannon said during a live taping of his online show, “War Room: Pandemic.”

And you wonder why Facebook is a cesspool of right-wing extremism?