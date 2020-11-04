Shameless Pennsylvania GOPers Blame Gov. Wolf For Not Having Vote Totals

Wonder why we don't have Pennsylvania results yet? As a Pennsylvanian, I can't tell you how this made my blood boil this morning:
The failure of Pennsylvania to have firm election results on Election Day is an openly partisan failure by Democrats from the Wolf administration to the PA Supreme Court.
— Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (@RepBenninghoff) November 4, 2020
Wait. Didn't you and the other PA Republicans vote NOT to allow Pennsylvania to start counting mail-in ballots until election day? And aren't four or five Republican majority PA counties not starting to count mail-in ballots until today, the day after the election?
— Nicole Wolverton 🍽️🍰🦷😱🩸 (@nicolewolverton) November 4, 2020
Or an openly partisan refusal by Republicans to register mail in votes as they come in, instead of waiting till Election Day to start counting them.
— Jay Carr (@jaydcarr) November 4, 2020
You're just going to pretend that the GOP didn't cause this exact situation by preventing mail-in ballots from being counted prior to election day? They knew this would happen and they wanted it. They want uncertainty and unrest so that the courts can steal the election.
— Anthracite Marcellus (@KimberlitePipes) November 4, 2020
Election officials in most states could start counting mail votes many days before Election Day. But in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, state laws didn't allow for such preparation.
To be clear: this sort of waiting game for results is not uncommon. https://t.co/iaLKoETspI
— NPR (@NPR) November 4, 2020
Every single conversation about vote counts in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania should include a reminder that Republicans in each of these states actively prevented election officials from counting ballots early.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 4, 2020