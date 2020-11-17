Sherrod Brown Slams Colleague For Not Wearing Mask During Senate Session

Senator Sherrod Brown had three important things to say on the Senate floor Monday.

1. The Senate is in session to push through more unqualified judges, but not to help those struggling financially as a result of COVID.

As OH Sen. Sherrod Brown says.."#McConnell can call the Senate back to vote on an unqualified judge.." But he can't call them back to vote on a #StimulusBill to help the country!!!! 🤬 — JusticeToAll ~ Congratulations Joe & Kamala ⚖️ 🚀 (@JusticeToAll) November 17, 2020

2. Biden won, Trump lost, get over it.

NEW: Sen. Sherrod Brown to GOP colleagues: "You know that Joe Biden won, and you won -- most of you won your elections." — Save The Democracy (BLM)🌊🌈🌊  (@DemocracyInn) November 17, 2020

3. Republican colleagues should WEAR A DAMN MASK. Fox19.com:

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, exchanged words with a Republican legislator who did not wear a face covering during session. The video, which has now been viewed over 2.4 million times on Twitter, shows Sen. Brown asking fellow Sen. Dan Sullivan, of Alaska, to wear a mask to protect others in the area. “I don’t need your instruction,” Sen. Sullivan responded. “I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” Sen. Brown said. “We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader who calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee.”