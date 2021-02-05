Mister No-Mask Rand Paul Scolded In Senate Chamber

During the discussion on a Marco Rubio amendment on the Budget resolution on Thursday, Sen. Sherrod Brown demanded that Sen. Rand Paul wear his mask in the chamber since everybody else's complying with the health requirement.

After Rand Paul asked for unanimous consent, Sen. Brown jumped in.

"I would like to ask Sen. Paul in front of everybody to start wearing a mask from the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time," Sen. Brown said.

He continued, "I wish Senator Paul would show respect to his colleagues and wear a mask when is on the Senate floor walking around and speaking."

WHYC later said that Paul did comply and he said he thought he was immune after having COVID previously.