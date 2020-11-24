Trump Ducks The Big Question At Turkey Pardon: ‘Will You Be Interested In A Pardon For Yourself?’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he will be seeking a pardon as he prepares to leave the White House.

At an annual White House Thanksgiving ceremony, Trump took credit for new stock market gains and suggested that President-elect Joe Biden should adopt his “America First” slogan.

After pardoning a turkey named Corn, Trump, who was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, ignored questions shouted by reporters.

“Any pardons before leaving office?” ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl could be heard yelling. “Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself.”

Another reporter asked the president when he planned to invite Biden to the White House.

The president and the first lady stood for applause and then walked away without responding to the questions.