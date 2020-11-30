Trump Lawyer Calls For Chris Krebs To 'Be Shot At Dawn' After 60 Minutes Interview

Appearing on Howie Carr's show on Newsmax TV, Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova called for the public execution of Chris Krebs for his interview on CBS News' 60 Minutes Sunday night after explaining in detail what the strategy is for disenfranchising millions of voters who elected Joe Biden.

The plan is pretty simple and utterly ridiculous. Republican governors will just declare the election process corrupt and either decline to send electors or else send a slate of electors for Donald Trump, regardless of the certified outcome of the actual election.

This led to a discussion of Sidney Powell's deluded legal efforts in Virginia.

"Mail-in balloting is inherently corrupt and this election proved it," DiGenova growled. "This was not a coincidence."

This is where I note once again for the record that vote-by-mail has been used routinely, and is usually reliably used by Republican voters. It is not new, and is definitely more reliable because paper ballots are utilized, creating an actual record of what happened.

But DiGenova was not at all finished. Nope, not at all.

"This was all planned, and you know anybody who thinks that this the election went well like that idiot Krebs...," he snarled as Carr interrupted to point out that Krebs was on 60 Minutes vouching for the security of the elect. "That guy is a Class A moron."

"He should be drawn and quartered." DiGenova said. "Taken out at dawn and shot."

In case you wondered about Newsmax TV, it's just a rehash of Fox News but they add in some right wing radio, put it on the air, and wrap it in bullshit Medicare scam ads to make money. Still, there is a line no one should cross, and calling for the execution of a man for giving an honest interview is one of those.

(h/t Tim Miller)