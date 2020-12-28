Politics
Of Course, MAGA Q-Nuts Think Nashville Bomb Was Chinese Plot To Overturn Trump 'Win'

These people are completely mental.
By David
Hundreds of followers of QAnon who support President Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that a Nashville suicide bombing was actually a military operation to steal the election.

The complicated theory began circulating soon after an RV exploded in downtown Nashville. The Trump followers believe that the explosion was actually a missile strike aimed at destroying Dominion voting machines that were allegedly being audited at an AT&T facility.

Lin Wood, an attorney who challenged Trump's loss, advanced the idea that there is a link between AT&T and Dominion Voting Systems.

Tariq Nasheed pointed out a connection between the owners of Dominion Voting Systems and the owners of the AT&T building.

Nasheed's tweet was quickly circulated by QAnon's followers.

By Monday, thousands of tweets and posts on Parler made wild claims about the bomb. Some believed that a U.S. military missile struck the building while others linked the bombing to China. Some conspiracy theorists suggested that the bombing suspect was already dead when the explosion occurred.

"As Q says, there are no coincidences," one QAnon broadcaster said. "This explosion has a lot to do with the electoral fraud crisis that we're in right now."

Read a sampling of the tweets below.

