'Credible Threats Of Violence' From Republicans In Michigan

CNN covers the "credible threats of violence" in Michigan, directed against those obeying the law to ensure an orderly Electoral College vote.
State Rep. Gary Eisen, a real charmer who routinely posts pictures of guns and ammo in regards to policy disputes...
...was stripped of his committee assignments for TWO WHOLE WEEKS after he told a radio station that a protest he was helping to organize might turn violent.
Check out this jagoff's MAILBOX:
Michigan is an open-carry state. Watch to the end of the video above, where Jake Tapper puts the blame where it belongs: REPUBLICANS.
DIANNE GALLAGHER, CNN: yes. We have a small smattering of protesters who are already starting to show up at the capitol. The electors don't actually meet until 2:00 p.m. Here in Michigan. They're several hours early. Snow flurries are starting to fall. Things have been ramping up since late last night when an email went out to state, house, senate staff, and members, letting them know all of the office buildings will be closed because of the, quote, credible threats of violence. The Capitol Building was already going to be closed to anyone not involved in the Electoral College in part due to COVID, in part due to planned protests. Michigan is an open-carry state. We have seen how tense some protests surrounding the election have been in this state.
A little bit ago, the Michigan Speaker of the House and Speaker-elect issued a statement, Jake, saying they were stripping a Republican representative, Gary Eisen, from his committee assignments for the rest of the term, after an interview he did with a local radio station saying he could not assure there wouldn't be violence today at protests he was helping coordinate. He wouldn't give any details on the protests today aside from saying, quote, it is going to be violent, it is going to be protests. When asked by the WPHM Radio host if he could assure everybody would be safe, it would be okay, representative Eisen said no.
TAPPER: That proclivity to encourage violence is a cancer the Republican party has within it that it needs to figure out what to do about. Thank you so much.
UPDATE: Gary now says there was "confusion" about his comments. No, there was no confusion, Gary.