Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Far-right Protesters Storm Oregon Capitol, Are Met With Mace And Pepper Balls

The revolution was thwarted by a handful of officers and by nobody in the crowd much feeling like spending a few hours in jail.
By Hunter
Far-right Protesters Storm Oregon Capitol, Are Met With Mace And Pepper Balls
Image from: David Neiwert

In what is becoming a too-typical scene, a group of Trump supporters, some with guns and/or body armor, repeatedly attempted this morning to force their way past police officers and into the Oregon state Capitol building to protest pandemic safety restrictions and/or demand "revolution." They were met with mace and pepper balls.

An undercover report from inside the protest describes the far-right protest in detail, from unconfirmed reports that someone saw "a Chinese person" inside to numerous calls for "revolution" and a debate over whether to burn a Blue Lives Matter flag after police refused to allow them entry. (They did not.)

As reported by Laura Jedeed, the attempt to storm the legislature appears to have been egged on primarily by Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson and Chandler Pappas, both fixtures of the Oregon far right, who also appear to have not been willing to actually risk arrest themselves while leading the would-be revolutionaries. The crowd consisted of "between 100 and 150" protesters, which is small for a revolution but which would completely fill a Chuck E. Cheese.

Published with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team