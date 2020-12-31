Politics
Georgia Lt Gov Blasts Giuliani For His 'Cringeworthy' Misinformation Campaign

Describing Rudy Giuliani's actions in Georgia, Lt. Gov. Duncan said, "It's like listening to fingernails down a chalkboard."
By John Amato
On Fox News Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan attacked Rudy Giuliani's barbaric misinformation campaign -- and efforts to flip the election to Trump -- as undemocratic and un-American.

Host Sandra Smith interviewed the Georgia Republican about the upcoming Senate runoff elections and the $2K stimulus fight. Duncan went off on the lies and misinformation being told by Trump's legal team and Trump himself.

Duncan said, "The part that really hurts us here in Georgia for our January 5th runoff is to have conversations about misinformation."

"To have folks like Rudy Giuliani walking around the Georgia capital just talking about misinformation in every syllable it's cringeworthy," he said.

"It's like listening to fingernails down a chalkboard!" Duncan exclaimed.

Lt. Gov. Duncan said Georgia is a conservative state, but these folks trying to figure out ways to flip the election with misinformation was disastrous to our nation.

"It's not democracy - it's not American and I don't support it and I certainly encourage everyone here listening here not to support any sort of misinformation campaign to just flip an election," Duncan said.

