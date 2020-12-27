Politics
GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger Rips Trump For His Election 'Scam'

GOP Congressman Kinzinger is one of the few who is willing to publicly stand up to Donald Trump - both in the media and on Twitter
By Red Painter
7 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is one of the few Republicans that has come out pretty forcefully since the election to counter the lies coming from the White House, right wing media, and Trump cult members in Congress from his own caucus. Today he joined Dana Bash on CNN to talk about what we can expect on January 6th, and he shared some harsh realities that MAGA is going to have to accept:

BASH: I want to look ahead to January 6th, when the Electoral College results will be before a joint session of Congress. President Trump and Vice President Pence met with some Republicans at the White House this week. A number of Senate Republicans, some House Republicans, haven't ruled out contesting at various points the election results. What do you expect to happen?

KINZINGER: I expect there will be a little chaos. This is a scam, though. To explain to people that somehow Congress can overthrow the certified results of every state that we can change an election outcome when there was not a single court case that had any legs. I mean, even if you believe that somehow the courts were inept in this whole process, if somehow you believe that this whole election was stolen, the reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election even if you want to, and there is no ability to overthrow an election even if you want to.

All that is being done is certain members of Congress and the President, and, quote/unquote, thought leaders on Twitter are getting retweets, they're getting followers, and they're raising money on this scam. It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen, that think this is an opportunity to change it. but instead of being disappointed in the people that led them on this grifting scam, they will somehow, you know, try to convince these people that it was, I don't know, what is the new word - RINOs - in Congress, and not the Constitution that prevents this from happening in the first place. We talk about the Constitution, and we have to follow it, and I'm sorry if that doesn't mean the outcome was what you wanted.

It IS a scam. A money-making scam. A grifting scam. A scam to get people to sign up for mailing lists, to show up to rallies that will do nothing, to buy "#StopTheSteal" t-shirts and hats and bumper stickers, so people can capitalize on MAGA anger, fear, and rage. But at its core, it is a SCAM. And eventually the idiots will have to accept it.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

