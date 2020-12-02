Joe Biden Received Over 81 Million Votes, But You Wouldn't Know It From The Media

Looking at the Cook Report's popular vote tracker, Joe Biden has received 81,056,268 to Donald Trump's 74,115,722

That's almost 7 million more votes for Joe Biden -- an astronomical total, especially against an incumbent president.

But Trump has been whining and complaining and acting like a fool, and the only people the press seems to care about are the disgruntled Trump cultists who refuse to acknowledge the will of the people and make wild conspiratorial claims that have no basis in fact.

It's frustrating, to say the least.

I wrote this almost a month ago: Will Media Outlets Convene Joe Biden Voter Panels?

My question is will they take time to obsessively interview Joe Biden voters? Will Joe Biden voters be treated with the same respect by the media as people believing insane Facebook conspiracy theories?

In today's email blast from Eric Boehlert Press Run, he writes:

"Have you seen "Why Did 80 Million People Vote For Joe Biden?" headlines in the New York Times or Washington Post since Election Day? I have not. But I have seen the press obsess over Trump voters since he lost. "Why Did So Many Americans Vote for Trump?" was the headline of a recent column in the Times. The piece captured so much of what we've seen in post-election analysis, emphasizing not the stunning vote tally Biden amassed, and one that shattered the U.S. record, but on Trump's smaller total."

It's insane that the media still focuses on the sore loser Trump voters while dismissing the overwhelming number of voters who kicked Trump out of office and did so at a historic level.

I ask again, where are the articles on the Biden voters?

By constantly emphasizing crazed Trump voters who spew conspiracy theories and nonsense about a stolen election, the press validates their insanity.

When in fact Trump got whipped. And got whipped badly.

"Perhaps it is time to understand the 80 million voters who chose President-elect Joe Biden," noted Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post, as she admonished journalists for coddling Trump voters and continuing to shower them with attention. Rubin stressed that Biden captured that huge number of votes not by running as a safe, centrist candidate, but by running on the most progressive Democratic Party platform ever.

Now since one of Biden's possible cabinet choices got involved in Twitter spats, the press is focusing on Neera Tanden and are completely ignoring that Trump hired most of his people by watching Fox News and plucking their most extreme idiots: unqualified a-holes from Richard Grennell to Seb Gorka to Dr. Scott Atlas.

How much have you heard about the Dr. Scott Atlas resignation?

Barely a peep.

Americans are suffering as COVID explodes as a direct result of his participation as a lead spokesman for the coronavirus Task Force and his insane herd immunity thesis.