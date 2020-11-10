Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Will Media Outlets Convene Joe Biden Voter Panels?

Helloooo mainstream media? It's time to "understand the Biden voter."
By John Amato
3 years ago by John Amato
Views:

Throughout the first two years of Trump's so-called presidency, media and print outlets (including CNN and the New York Times) focused attention on interviewing focus groups and voter panels of "Trump voters" as if they should have been put on a pedestal.

Many of these panels disintegrated into conspiracy theories ie: like the one about "Charlottesville being a false flag operation."

L.A. Key said, "I think a great portion of it is a conspiracy. I think it was a setup."

"From whom?"

Key said, "I think people who want to derail our president. There were buses coming in with lots of young people -- protesters coming off the same bus with some wearing Black Lives Matter and some wearing KKK shirts. They were brought in to cause a controversy."

Camerota, "Where are you getting your evidence?"

Key, "A lot of it on Facebook."

"You saw something on Facebook."

Another Trump agreed and said, "Yes." He discussed an Antifa ad on Craigslist.

Camerota, "And you trust Facebook more than news organizations?

"Oh, yes, live video from people who shot it, that were present, yes."

Camerota, " You trust your Facebook feed even though you don't know the origin --

"They are our friends."

Later in the program CNN found the Facebook video they were touting "as proof of a conspiracy" and he was a guy in a car telling Facebook that he heard about a bus -- yada, yada.

The cable news networks helped elevate uninformed conspiracy nuts throughout Trump's entire presidency.

The NY Times also interviewed Tea Party panels when they were formed during President Obama's first term in 2009 and helped them as well.

These same media outlets ignored Hillary Clinton voters entirely, even though the former Secretary of State actually won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

Democratic voters are repeatedly treated as insignificant, as if they're "stories" aren't "American."

Why are Trump voters more special than the rest of Americans? They aren't, but they are Republicans and get exalted by the media time and time again.

This type of kowtowing to a subset of voters is dangerous for our democracy. Treating one side as more legitimate because more "interesting" has allowed wingnut propaganda and conspiracies to explode... with the help of the outgoing so-called president, Fox News, and Trump's flying monkeys.

What's next? CNN holds a QAnon voter panel?

President-elect Joe Biden right now has eclipsed the vote totals of a challenger against a sitting president by beating Ronald Reagan's mark from 1980.

Biden already has almost five million more votes than Trump nationally and that lead will only expand as all the votes are counted.

My question is will they take time to obsessively interview Joe Biden voters?

Will Joe Biden voters be treated with the same respect by the media as people believing insane Facebook conspiracy theories?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

To create a new account simply write your comment then click post. A window will then appear for you to create your new account.

Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.