Rep. Biggs: ‘We Don’t Know’ Who Won AZ Election

Rep. Andy Biggs accused Democrats of perpetuating “the Big Lie” – that Joe Biden won the election in Arizona last year.
By NewsHound Ellen
5 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
To be clear, there were two real audits before the Cyber Ninjas MAGA fraudit but all three found Biden the legitimate winner.

Yet Biggs (MAGA-AZ) – who has been implicated in the January 6th insurrection – refuses to accept the will of the voters.

Congress held a hearing about the fraudit on Thursday. Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan failed to show up or turn over requested documents, probably because he did not want to testify under oath about his firm's findings.

So Biggs spread the disinformation for Logan.

In a tense exchange with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Biggs responded to Raskin’s question, “Who won the election, Mr. Biggs?”

BIGGS: We don't know. Because as the audit demonstrates very clearly, Mr. Raskin, there are a lot of issues with this election that took place. We're going to go through those today but you can continue -- speaking of the big lie, you can continue to perpetuate it as long as you want. But we're going to find out.

Bigg surely knows the truth about Arizona’s election results. After all, he’s not challenging the results of his own re-election there. But he also knows that the best way to undermine democracy is to refuse to accept it.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

