Michael Schmidt: Trump Aides Are The Last Line Of Defense Against Him Stealing The Election

Joe Scarborough talked about the undemocratic actions of Donald Trump since the election.

"This is what he's done over the last month or so: called for the arrest of Joe Biden and his family, refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power and now this weekend we hear about calling for martial law," Scarborough said.

"And in fact, the president asking whether he could call martial law. Talking about the seizing of voting machines. The -- the accusing of the Republican governors and secretaries of state and local officials of being in a conspiracy with Hugo Chavez and Josef Stalin and whoever else. And getting to the point where yes, liberals, this weekend the defenders of the Republic were Ken Cuccinelli and Mark Meadows, think about that for a moment.

"But Michael, it is getting actually to the point where you just wonder if we shouldn't just get rid of the 25th Amendment because at any other time, any other sane time, it would be used to temporarily remove a president from office if he were talking about these sort of things."

"Look, I think that it is a fact at this point that, if Donald Trump could, he would steal the election and he would stay there, regardless of anything else," Schmidt said.

"And that he's truly only being held back by folks like Cuccinelli and Meadows, as you were saying, who are truly loyalists. Those are not sort of the John Kellys or Don McGahns of earlier in the administration. Those are folks who have been around the president for four years and they were true supporters of him, but are clearly unwilling to go along with this. Pat Cipollone, who authored some of those very outlandish documents defending the president during impeachment, these are not, you know, the earlier containers of the administration. This is truly the last line of aides that are still around Trump.

"And the sort of -- the symmetry here, the bookend of Michael Flynn, the president's first national security adviser, back in the Oval Office, it looks like, back to provide his opinion if not advise the president on how to use martial law in these incredibly -- I guess, you know, for lack of a better word, creative ways of trying to overturn the election. Michael Flynn, the original tie back to Russia, Michael Flynn, who we still do not why he lied about his contacts with the Russians, Michael Flynn who Bill Barr, following the lead of his lawyer, Sidney Powell going to court to throw out his case, to have a judge throw it out, all wrapped into one with 30 days left to go."