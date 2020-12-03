Mike Barnicle Wonders Why GOP Won't Invoke The 25th Amendment Before More Harm Is Done

Mika Brzezinski asked columnist Mike Barnicle if Republicans who stood by and let Trump chip away at our democracy will have any credibility left.

"Well, Mika, you know, you stated that it's scary and it certainly is. You're correct. But it's also historic and history is a constant stenographer, it records everything that happens by the moment each and every day. And what is happening now is deeply historic because we have a president of the United States, the commander in chief, that is his title, the commander in chief who has walked away from more than a quarter million Americans dead," Barnicle said.

"More than 2,000 yesterday alone, dead. He has walked away from these duties. He has left the field. He's surrounded by people who have not heard or answered the call of the country. The country wants leadership. There was leadership in this country at several different points in the history of this country. The most recent probably that people remember is immediately after September 11th when President George W. Bush addressed the nation a few days after it, I believe from the National Cathedral, and his speech echoes still today. A lot went wrong certainly in the Bush administration, but at that moment when the country needed a leader it provided a leader and they found leadership.

"The question now the one you raised is, where are the Republicans? Where are the Republican United States senators who perhaps heard of or listened to that 46-minute mentally ill rant last night from the president of the united states?

"Where are the Barry Goldwaters and the Hugh Scotts from a long-gone era who went to the White House to tell Richard Nixon that he had to go? Anyone who listened or heard what Donald Trump said last night and were commissioned by the people of their states to represent the state and the country, who did not think maybe we should go down and take this away from him, invoke the 25th amendment before more damage is done, where are these people?

"That's the question of the day. That's the question of our time."

Mika pointed out that most of those alleged leaders can't bring themselves to even admit Joe Biden won the election.