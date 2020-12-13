Mike's Blog Round Up For Sunday

Nan's Notebook: Trump is determined to build some wall, however pitiful, at whatever cost.

The Rude Pundit: Trumpanzees will be better off giving up their delusions that Trump can still "win". We Democrats should know, after all.

Earth-Bound Misfit: This seditious and potentially terroristic party needs to disappear.

Rosa Rubicondior: The covid-19 vaccines are a triumph of the scientific outlook, while many churches have spent the pandemic actively working to spread the virus.

Bonus link: Here's one congressman who understands the Constitution.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.