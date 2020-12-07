Newt Gingrich Ridiculously Claims Stacy Abrams Is 'Stealing' Votes In Georgia

Trump gave Newt's six-year mistress/wife her dream job of Ambassador to the Vatican (yeah) so Newt owes Trump a lotta quid pro quo and he continued to deliver this morning on Fox and Friends.

Never forget that as a congressman from Georgia, Newt Gingrich lied to the voters there on a regular basis. The whole family values thing while cheating on his first two wives is case in point.

Newt Gingrich is also an expert in casually lying on television. Today he claimed to the Fox and Friends hosts that he believes Trump won Georgia, and that Stacy Abrams will continue to "steal votes" in the upcoming Georgia runoffs.

Gingrich said the election for the two Georgia Senate races is going come down to voter turnout.

He then said he believed that Trump actually won the state but the election process was a mess.

And then Gingrich went on to make one of the most idiotic statements a former politician could make about their home state which is run by a Republican legislature and governor.

“Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal. It’s a very straightforward thing,” Gingrich said.

How can Stacy Abrams steal a single vote when she's not involved in the state government and has no connection to how votes are tabulated in Georgia? She can't.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade didn't flinch at the thought that Stacy Abrams is somehow stealing Republican votes in the state of Georgia.

But co-host Steve Doocy came on and actually confronted him on the wild allegations.

"How is Stacy Abrams going to steal votes?" Doocy asked. The co-host then said that Trump's supporters are confused since Trump said the election was rigged already.

"The key to Republican victory is there more votes than the left can steal." Next replied.

"How are they going to steal them?" Doocy clapped back.

Gingrich then just read off a litany of conspiracy theories most likely from a list developed by the Rudy Giuliani Trump legal team.

Newt was the most divisive Republican leader in the House in the 90's and continued to be a complete jerk ever since he left.

One of the big reasons Gingrich is so adamantly screaming about election fraud is because very soon his wife will not be the Ambassador to the Vatican. Arrivederci!

#BothSidesDont nominate a six-year mistress of a thrice married con man as ambassador to the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/FcchWcB54n — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 11, 2017

I have a Newt Gingrich joke, but it cheated on its wife who was dying of cancer while impeaching a sitting president for cheating on his wife and was charged with eighty-four ethics violations during its speakership and is now a sycophantic hack for Donald Trump. — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 28, 2020