Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Newt Gingrich Ridiculously Claims Stacy Abrams Is 'Stealing' Votes In Georgia

Newt Gingrich is on Fox for two reasons: he shows up on times and lies without blinking.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Trump gave Newt's six-year mistress/wife her dream job of Ambassador to the Vatican (yeah) so Newt owes Trump a lotta quid pro quo and he continued to deliver this morning on Fox and Friends.

Never forget that as a congressman from Georgia, Newt Gingrich lied to the voters there on a regular basis. The whole family values thing while cheating on his first two wives is case in point.

Newt Gingrich is also an expert in casually lying on television. Today he claimed to the Fox and Friends hosts that he believes Trump won Georgia, and that Stacy Abrams will continue to "steal votes" in the upcoming Georgia runoffs.

Gingrich said the election for the two Georgia Senate races is going come down to voter turnout.

He then said he believed that Trump actually won the state but the election process was a mess.

And then Gingrich went on to make one of the most idiotic statements a former politician could make about their home state which is run by a Republican legislature and governor.

“Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal. It’s a very straightforward thing,” Gingrich said.

How can Stacy Abrams steal a single vote when she's not involved in the state government and has no connection to how votes are tabulated in Georgia? She can't.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade didn't flinch at the thought that Stacy Abrams is somehow stealing Republican votes in the state of Georgia.

But co-host Steve Doocy came on and actually confronted him on the wild allegations.

"How is Stacy Abrams going to steal votes?" Doocy asked. The co-host then said that Trump's supporters are confused since Trump said the election was rigged already.

"The key to Republican victory is there more votes than the left can steal." Next replied.

"How are they going to steal them?" Doocy clapped back.

Gingrich then just read off a litany of conspiracy theories most likely from a list developed by the Rudy Giuliani Trump legal team.

Newt was the most divisive Republican leader in the House in the 90's and continued to be a complete jerk ever since he left.

One of the big reasons Gingrich is so adamantly screaming about election fraud is because very soon his wife will not be the Ambassador to the Vatican. Arrivederci!

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team