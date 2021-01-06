11,780 Votes: Trump Asks Georgia To Change The Election...

A parody by The Gregory Brothers of Youtube fame.
11,780 votes, which is one more than we have (no)
11,780 votes that I need (no)
11,780 votes to win the election (no)
FELLAS, give me a break, i need 11,000 votes, please (no, sir)
Dead people (no)
Phony ballots (wrong)
The women and men started screaming (um)
Stacey Abrams
The internet
Doe-minion machines (we did a hand retally)
11,780 votes to win the election
I need those votes, and I don't care how long it takes me
And there's nothing wroooooooooong [with flipping the state]
there's nothing wroooooooooong [give me a break]
there's nothing wroooooooooong [this could be straightened out]
there's nothing wroooooooooong with saying you've recalculated
Please, Brad
Noooooooooo
Why, why
Please, brad
Noooooooooo
And you're a Republican...why don't you wanna find this?
Outro patter
