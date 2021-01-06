11,780 Votes: Trump Asks Georgia To Change The Election...

A parody by The Gregory Brothers of Youtube fame.

11,780 votes, which is one more than we have (no)

11,780 votes that I need (no)

11,780 votes to win the election (no)

FELLAS, give me a break, i need 11,000 votes, please (no, sir)

Dead people (no)

Phony ballots (wrong)

The women and men started screaming (um)

Stacey Abrams

The internet

Doe-minion machines (we did a hand retally)

11,780 votes to win the election

I need those votes, and I don't care how long it takes me

And there's nothing wroooooooooong [with flipping the state]

there's nothing wroooooooooong [give me a break]

there's nothing wroooooooooong [this could be straightened out]

there's nothing wroooooooooong with saying you've recalculated

Please, Brad

Noooooooooo

Why, why

Please, brad

Noooooooooo

And you're a Republican...why don't you wanna find this?

Outro patter

