President Nutso Thinks He Can 'Line-Item Veto' The Bill He Just Signed

The so-called president has no idea how government works and is a megalomaniac dumbass, but you knew that. MSNBC has the latest:

In an official statement issued last night, the White House said Trump was signing the package, but was also sending back "a redlined version" of the legislation to Congress, alerting lawmakers to a list of spending provisions in the bill that he wants them to remove.

Oh ffs. Wake up, Donald. In 23 days you're no longer president. You are "negotiating" after the bill is signed from your own Florida GOLF COURSE?

Your Vice-President is in Vail.

“Nearly 50 Secret Service agents have reportedly booked rooms at the Grand Hyatt Vail and in other locations around the valley, and ski instructors at Beaver Creek Resort were booked for the Pence.”

God-awful, as the nation starves w no relief money. https://t.co/9BEZNEVRYn — Cherie Cole (@wildwillow65) December 25, 2020

He's at The Beaver Creek Resort. pic.twitter.com/OwjZsZr3cJ — Murrow's Girl (@MadelineTriebw3) December 27, 2020

And your chief negotiator, Steve Mnuchin, is in Cabo. The same place he was during the LAST government shutdown.

While the Trump cabal shut down the government and expected federal employees to work for free, Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton chose to vacation at the ultra-exclusive El Dorado Beach Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/XWh0UaqSHj — Catherine K DeGeer (@CatherineDeGeer) January 10, 2019

Thanks for canceling one week of unemployment checks for 19 million Americans, tho, with your utter incompetence. Can't wait for the next round of pardons.