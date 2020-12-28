Politics
President Nutso Thinks He Can 'Line-Item Veto' The Bill He Just Signed

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.
By Frances Langum
He's a sainted victim? MAGA has gone off the deep end. Image from: via Twitter

The so-called president has no idea how government works and is a megalomaniac dumbass, but you knew that. MSNBC has the latest:

In an official statement issued last night, the White House said Trump was signing the package, but was also sending back "a redlined version" of the legislation to Congress, alerting lawmakers to a list of spending provisions in the bill that he wants them to remove.

Oh ffs. Wake up, Donald. In 23 days you're no longer president. You are "negotiating" after the bill is signed from your own Florida GOLF COURSE?

Your Vice-President is in Vail.

And your chief negotiator, Steve Mnuchin, is in Cabo. The same place he was during the LAST government shutdown.

Thanks for canceling one week of unemployment checks for 19 million Americans, tho, with your utter incompetence. Can't wait for the next round of pardons.

