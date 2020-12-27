Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump Going Too Far With Pardons, But Michael Flynn Never 'Committed A Crime'

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump's use of the pardon power even though he agreed with the pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Toomey said that he objected to the pardons "in some cases."

"I think the case of Michael Flynn, for instance, was completely legitimate to pardon him," the Republican senator remarked. "Because the prosecution was an abuse of power. I don't think Michael Flynn ever committed a crime."

In fact, Flynn admitted that he illegally lied to government agents about his dealings with Russia.

"But some of these other cases, I mean, my goodness," Toomey continued. "We have tax fraud and bank fraud, witness tampering, obstruction of justice -- but because they were close to the president, they got pardoned?"

The Pennsylvania senator compared Trump's actions to President Bill Clinton's controversial pardon of financier Marc Rich.

"I think it's a misuse of the power," Toomey explained. He also said that he is wary of limiting the president's pardon power.

"It's a good discussion to have but it's a tough call," Toomey opined. "I think it would be very challenging."