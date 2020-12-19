Stephen Colbert Presents 'Twas The Coup Before Christmas'

"Merry Christmas to all and to all, Wear Your Damn Mask!"

-- President Uncle Joe Biden

Source: Huffington Post

President-elect Joe Biden teams up with Santa Claus to save Christmas from President Donald Trump in a new animated short that aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

In the 7-minute film called “Twas The Coup Before Christmas,” Biden visits Santa and asks him to grant him his wish of unifying the country following the divisive presidency of his predecessor.

But Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are hellbent on proving the election was stolen from Trump ― as Trump has falsely claimed in real life.