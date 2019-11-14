Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Entertainment
11/14/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Colbert Presents GOP/Bose 'Fact Cancelling Headphones'
How Republicans can avoid pesky facts about their criminal so-called president! (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
1 hour
ago by
Heather
Views:
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Just In Time For Halloween, It's The Late Show Christmas Movies!
Stephen Colbert and the gang go after Hallmark and Lifetime Movies. (open thread)
Oct 29, 2019
By
Frances Langum
Stephen Colbert Presents A Very Special Counsel Christmas
Robert Mueller and Santa in his sleigh is a common sight on comedy shows these days. (Open thread)
Dec 21, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Real As A Monster Movie
In case you missed it. Worth the click!
Nov 01, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Kentucky Derby Much?
Stephen Colbert opened his show last night with a Derby Trump mashup.
May 09, 2017
By
Frances Langum
Colbert Pokes Fun At Stephen Miller's Spray On Hair Plus Fascism
Stephen Colbert interviews "Stephen Miller," played by a guy you might recognize as Comedy Central's "Mike Pence"... (open thread)
Dec 18, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Midday Open Thread: How Much For A Transgender Bathroom?
Stephen Colbert and his accountant search for answers.
May 26, 2016
By
LeftOfCenter
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc