Republican voters tried to overthrow the US Government on Wednesday.

But Ainsley Earhardt thinks MAGA needs a hug right now.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.

Oh, cry me a river, Ainsley. It's an election. Your side lost. And yet YOUR NETWORK, particularly in primetime, more than any other single source, has fomented the rage that led to Wednesday's failed coup. Not to mention the hypocrisy you air daily:

Trump's extreme rhetoric at his rally was ripped from Fox News pic.twitter.com/Ir9mGpwJIp — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 19, 2019

Consequences, Ainsley. Hal Sparks didn't sugarcoat it, and he speaks for me:

Me: So Fucking What? The rest of America is not responsible for the delusional paranoia of the average Fox viewer. Ainsley helped create these idiotic fantasies, crowbarred them into these moron’s heads and now WE’RE responsible for making them Feel Better? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck off https://t.co/1KVoq7QCyS — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) January 8, 2021

..@foxandfriends wound these idiots up for years.. poured this bullshit into their viewers heads through a lead funnel... and the rest of the country has to talk them down? nope. Every death from Trumpism is theirs to own and live with. @ainsleyearhardt @kilmeade @SteveDoocy — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) January 8, 2021

And 80 million Americans were terrified and heartbroken since 2016, watching the trump horror show. But it's over now. — Gamora 🇺🇲 (@exoticgamora) January 8, 2021

Alternately: “I never thought *my* feelings would be f*cked,” said the people who voted for the feeling f*cking party. — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) January 8, 2021