Brian Williams 'Accidentally' Plays Iconic Film Clip For McCarthy/Trump Meeting

Brian Williams continues to be the dryest and funniest news guy in cable news, and seemingly doesn't care what Republicans think anymore.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC’s Brian Williams cuttingly lampooned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy by presenting what Williams said was footage of McCarthy’s meeting with ex-President Donald Trump at Trump’s West Palm Beach resort.

McCarthy traveled to Mar-a-Lago Thursday for a meeting with Trump less than two weeks after announcing on the floor of the House that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the Capitol insurrection that has now cost six lives.

On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour, Williams set the table for a segment on McCarthy by noting that McCarthy is under pressure to denounce QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, then after introducing panelists Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol, teed up the clip.

“We are all about to see something for the first time, we have what I’m told is the first video of, exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump,” Williams said. “We’ll watch it and react on the other side.”