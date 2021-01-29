Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Brian Williams 'Accidentally' Plays Iconic Film Clip For McCarthy/Trump Meeting

SPOILER ALERT: An iconic clip with Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger from "Jerry McGuire" was played instead.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Brian Williams continues to be the dryest and funniest news guy in cable news, and seemingly doesn't care what Republicans think anymore.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC’s Brian Williams cuttingly lampooned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy by presenting what Williams said was footage of McCarthy’s meeting with ex-President Donald Trump at Trump’s West Palm Beach resort.

McCarthy traveled to Mar-a-Lago Thursday for a meeting with Trump less than two weeks after announcing on the floor of the House that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the Capitol insurrection that has now cost six lives.

On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour, Williams set the table for a segment on McCarthy by noting that McCarthy is under pressure to denounce QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, then after introducing panelists Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol, teed up the clip.

“We are all about to see something for the first time, we have what I’m told is the first video of, exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump,” Williams said. “We’ll watch it and react on the other side.”

Leslie Jones approved.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team