Russel Honoré Reacts To Trump's Stormtroopers: 'What Kind Of Bullsh*t Is This?!'

Honoré reacted angrily to the intimidation tactics used in Portland, that have only served to inflame the situation, undermining civil liberties and the rule of law.

Source: Mediaite:

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré erupted at the scenes of unmarked, camoflauged, and heavily armed federal agents patrolling the streets of Portland and violently clashing with protestors, unmistakably registering his disapproval by proclaiming “What kind of bullshit is this?!”

Appearing on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Tuesday night, Honoré offered up a long, damning indictment of the Trump administration’s militarized backlash to the Portland protests and singled out Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf for particular scorn. Earlier on Tuesday night, Wolf told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that DHS agents had been forced to “proactively arrest individuals” because local and state law enforcement agencies weren’t sufficiently protecting federal facilities.

“You shouldn’t — police don’t do this. Watch this, what kind of bullshit is this?!” Honore exclaimed as video showed federal agents using batons and tear gas to violently assault Navy veteran Chris David, who was merely trying to talk to police. “Wolf needs to be run out of Washington. He has no business in charge of Homeland Security. We’re talking about people like [former DHS Secretaries Michael] Chertoff and Tom Ridge, those type of people of stature led Homeland Security. [The Trump administration has] denigrated this to a lawless group who go around and think they can suppress demonstrators doing peaceful and disobedience-type demonstrations. This is a shame.”