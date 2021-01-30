Charlotte Observer Calls Cawthorn An 'Embarrassment'

First-term Congressman Madison Cawthorn has become a darling of Fox News and conservative media because he lied about the 2020 presidential election for Trump and helped cause a riot at The Capitol, but his hometown paper begs to differ.

Cawthorn perpetuated the lie that the election was stolen from Trump and the US Constitution was violated as he participated and revved up the crowd of seditious Trump supporters on January 6th, that infamous day in American history.

Owning the Libs and spreading lies and conspiracy theories is his only goal, which led to The Charlotte Observer raking him over the coals for his dishonesty and trollish ways.

They didn't spare him in the title: Madison Cawthorn is a Republican creation and North Carolina embarrassment

We’re all for public officials being attentive to the “public” part of their title. It’s good for everyone when elected representatives explain what they’re doing and why they’re doing it. But on behalf of a whole lot of North Carolinians, we have a request regarding one of those officials: Can someone please keep Madison Cawthorn away from the cameras? And the microphones? And really, most situations in which he publicly tries to turn words into meaningful thoughts? The first-term, District 11 U.S. House member has been an embarrassment to the institution, to his party, and to his state.

They go on to list the many ways he's an embarrassment to the entire state of North Carolina and the U.S. Congress as a whole.

Howie Klein writes that MTG isn't the only nut recently elected to the Republican Congress: "But the problem isn't just Taylor Greene and Boebert, the two QAnon lunatics. North Carolina's 11th district elected a Nazi-- who also has QAnon sympathies-- and North Carolina media is already calling him an embarrassment.

Rep. Cawthorn, like MTG and Lauren Boebert typifies the modern Republican party in all its vainglory, know-nothingness and rank demagoguery.

Attacking school-shooting survivor David Hoog is like winning the Medal of Freedom from Trump for these imbeciles.