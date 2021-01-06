Georgia Election Official: Trump Is To Blame For Both Senate Losses In Georgia

During press conference in Georgia earlier today, Georgia election official Gabe Sterling told a press conference that Trump and his cohorts are to blame for the victories by Rev. Warnock and Jon Ossoff that will flip the Senate to the Democrats.

Gabe Sterling has been very vocal in pushing back against the avalanche of lies and conspiracies Trump and his "legal" team have spewed against Georgia's election process, which is run by Republicans.

A reporter asked Sterling why he thought both Republican Senate candidates lost, and Sterling did not hold back.

"I think you heard this answer from me over the past few times, President Donald J. Trump, between him and a couple of other people who ran for office, and didn't necessarily think it all the way through, necessarily, what the outcomes could be."

"When you say 'your vote doesn't count', you have people who say these are my people who say don't come and vote, then you spark a civil war within a GOP that needs to be united."

There is no GOP, only the cult of Trump.

"If you look over the past two months, the President of the United States spent more time criticizing the governor, and Raffensperger than he did Jon Ossoff."

A few minutes later a reporter asked him if his comments just now would be viewed as a political pundit instead of an election official and again, Sterling stood his ground.

I'm a well-known Republican, I can't really hide that fact. and I think the way this office conducted itself, it would be a lot easier to go along with the presidential claims than stand up for the truth in these cases. I understand these questions. I have to deal with it on Twitter. Last I checked I'm an American with First Amendment rights. but I try to stand up for my role when I answer a political question. but you're right, everybody in these positions, everybody human being alive has opinions and I tend to be honest and I think that helps me do my job better and credit when it comes to it."

The Republican Party is in revolt against Trump's behavior. Still, he has many sycophants in Congress willing to sacrifice their integrity to bitch and moan and delay today's ceremonial duties on the Electoral College.