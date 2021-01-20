Goodnight Loon: A Poem For The End

Someone I know forwarded this, and of course I thought of the ending from the iconic series, "The Wire":

A POEM FOR THE END by Sheila Dershowitz

Good night loon,

Good night goon,

Good night nastiest man in the room.

Good night lies,

Good night spies,

Good night rants and alibis.

Good night twitter,

Good night tweets.

Good night all those crazy bleats.

Good night red hats,

Good night cruel chants,

Good night sniveling syncophants.

Good night wall,

Good night cages,

Good night endless midnight rages.

Good night fine people on both sides,

Good night losers, good night suckers,

Good night evil nasty fuckers.

Good night Ivanka

Good night Jared,

Good night Barron, we hardly knew ya.

Good night thief,

Good night grief,

Good night cruel and callous chief.

Good night fake news,

And Fox and friends,

This is how the nightmare ends.

Good night at last.

It’s time to go,

The American people told you so.

I thought I'd find some other creative celebrations, but maybe people are just too worn out. So many people plan champagne, steak or scotch to celebrate -- and many looked forward to the first good night's sleep in four years:

Going out to celebrate dude leaving. I will be celebrating this under international Black birthday rules, which means for the next two months. — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) January 19, 2021

Raise your hand if you are going to celebrate inauguration day like it's a new national holiday ✋ — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) January 19, 2021

Bottle of champagne (was going to open it the night of the election but best for tomorrow now)

Will have to get another one for fart45's arrest — Susan #NHSLove🌈💙 (@Susemgf) January 19, 2021

Im getting vaccinated at 12:50 so I’ll have to wait to celebrate. Ill be having scotch as soon as I get back unless im told not too. — lucy goodman (@ellebycul) January 19, 2021

I will watch the festivities on TV, however, I am posting the colors first thing in the morning. My flag will proudly wave all day in celebration! pic.twitter.com/uji4XilbQY — Rebecca L (@redtaz1951) January 19, 2021

Champagne for the inauguration. Steak and potatoes and salad for dinner paired with a Jim Barry “Armaugh” thats old enough to buy its own booze. — forging onward (@hopeful10_6) January 19, 2021

How are you celebrating the return of decency to the White House?