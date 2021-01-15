GOP Rep. Receives 'Threat' For Not Objecting To Impeachment

Boy, Republicans are the masters of talking tough and running scared. They are learning just a fraction of what it feels like to be threatened and openly hated for taking a stand. Apparently, now they're worried for their lives.

John Curtis, a GOP Representative from Utah, joined Katy Tur and showed her a flier that had been taped to his office door just moments before he went on the air for the interview. It said "WANTED FOR TREASON," above a photo of him with a skull and crossbones photoshopped over each eye.

Amateur hour.

Tur asked him how he was feeling, and he said, "I know that my colleagues are very concerned, it is very troubling for all of us." She asked him to hold up the flier again, and he explained, "That was taped to my office door just a few minutes ago. And it is in reference to me not supporting the objection to the articles of impeachment."

Okay, so he didn't support the objection the GOP raised to impeachment. But he also didn't vote to impeach when the time came. That's a fine line he's trying to tap dance his way across. He managed to do the Both Sides Bunny Hop ("There's lots of blame to go around...") before he moved on to the Reponsibility Rumba ("I hope everyone who watches will ask themselves what they, too, could be doing.")

Tur asked him about the Democratic response to the laughable GOP calls for "unity" at this point, rightly placing blame on Republicans for supporting and spreading Trump's lie that the election wasn't fair. Here, at least, Rep. Curtis danced the Tell It Like It Is Tango, and said what every single Republican needs to be saying.

REP. CURTIS: So let me see if I can help. I don't know if it will help or not. To everybody listening, to my colleagues, right? We lost. Alright? We need to move on. We need to worry about winning elections in the future. We need to worry about how we can change election law, so not just Republicans, but Democrats, too, having more confidence in this moving forward.

See? That wasn't so hard! Republicans can say they lost. Yes, now you might face backlash and even threats from the psychos the monster in the White House — whom you've continued to feed and support — has whipped up into a seditious, violent mob. That's terrible. Scary. They should try something REALLY difficult, like imposing a mask mandate to keep COVID-19 from spreading, or being Black or female in the United States.

Then they might know how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and VP-elect Kamala Harris feel.