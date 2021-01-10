Media Bites
Jake Tapper Lashes Out At Trump's Republican Enablers For Finally Getting The Goddamn Point

After four years of madness, some Republicans are finally admitting in public the dangers of having Trump in office.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
After this week's armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building, even some Republicans are now admitting it might have been a mistake to put someone like Donald Trump in office. Not a peep from any of them on how complicit they all were for letting this go on for so long, of course. And many of them still don't see a problem with Trump finishing out his term despite the mayhem.

Jake Tapper let loose with a searing opening, calling out Trump's enablers.

Source: Raw Story

"It might be difficult to hear these words, it's difficult to say them because it's so ugly, but it's true," he continued. "The flag isn't down at the White House because the president is not mourning Sicknick. He hasn't personally decried the terrorists in any way because the president loves the terrorists and he reportedly has not even spoken to his own vice president, whose life was at risk since Wednesday. The images of this attack are so shocking that many of Trump's enablers are finally, with just a few days left in his presidency, beginning to get the goddamn point that his continuous lies and humoring of racists and winks and nods to violent extremists are dangerous."

And as for Trump and where his true allegiance lies,

