Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Jim Jordan Refuses To Say Joe Biden Won The Election Fair And Square

These days, instigating a riot and insurrection by lies is Rep. Jim Jordan's specialty.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

This morning during a meeting of the House Rules Committee, Chair Rep. Jim McGovern got into a heated argument with Trump sycophant Jim Jordan because he refused to admit that Joe Biden won the election fair and square without any voter fraud.

Jordan Is one of the more vocal supporters of Trump and endlessly pushed the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. He even implicated the Supreme Court and Judge Roberts as the accomplices in the theft.

But today he lied completely and as expected.

After excoriating Jordan and his cohorts for perpetrating a hustle on the American people with their antics of bogus voter fraud claims, climaxing in an insurrection on January 6th, Rep. McGovern told Jordan that it's time to tell the truth.

"You admit that Joe Biden won fair and square in the election was not rigged or stolen?," McGovern asked.

There was a long pause from Jim Jordan before he responded and then did his silly walk routine.

Jordan tried to claim he was following the political process to defend his f**ked up objections to Biden's win, but McGovern cut him off from filibustering.

“But I'm not asking about the process. I’m asking you to make a statement that the election was not stolen. That Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won fair and square. That's the question.”

“No, the question you asked me was, ‘Is Joe Biden … the president-elect,” Jordan said.

Lie!

“So Joe Biden won fair and square,” McGovern pressed.

Jordan replied, "[Biden] won the election cause the way the process works..."

For the next several minutes Jim Jordan refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the presidential election fair and square and instead hemmed and hawed like a farm animal.

The Ohio congressman appears to be afraid to upset Trump's cherished QAnon, neo-Nazi and militia freaks.

Where is that in the Constitution, Mr. Jordan?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team