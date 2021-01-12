Jim Jordan Refuses To Say Joe Biden Won The Election Fair And Square

This morning during a meeting of the House Rules Committee, Chair Rep. Jim McGovern got into a heated argument with Trump sycophant Jim Jordan because he refused to admit that Joe Biden won the election fair and square without any voter fraud.

Jordan Is one of the more vocal supporters of Trump and endlessly pushed the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. He even implicated the Supreme Court and Judge Roberts as the accomplices in the theft.

Democrats are trying to steal the election, after the election.



Chief Justice Roberts is letting them do it. https://t.co/SQPh0SYtgl — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 20, 2020

But today he lied completely and as expected.

After excoriating Jordan and his cohorts for perpetrating a hustle on the American people with their antics of bogus voter fraud claims, climaxing in an insurrection on January 6th, Rep. McGovern told Jordan that it's time to tell the truth.

"You admit that Joe Biden won fair and square in the election was not rigged or stolen?," McGovern asked.

There was a long pause from Jim Jordan before he responded and then did his silly walk routine.

Jordan tried to claim he was following the political process to defend his f**ked up objections to Biden's win, but McGovern cut him off from filibustering.

“But I'm not asking about the process. I’m asking you to make a statement that the election was not stolen. That Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won fair and square. That's the question.”

“No, the question you asked me was, ‘Is Joe Biden … the president-elect,” Jordan said.

Lie!

“So Joe Biden won fair and square,” McGovern pressed.

Jordan replied, "[Biden] won the election cause the way the process works..."

For the next several minutes Jim Jordan refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the presidential election fair and square and instead hemmed and hawed like a farm animal.

The Ohio congressman appears to be afraid to upset Trump's cherished QAnon, neo-Nazi and militia freaks.

Where is that in the Constitution, Mr. Jordan?