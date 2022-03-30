Jim Jordan Hyperventilates Trying To Defend Ginni Thomas

Rep. Jim Jordan, a possible collaborator with Trump on January 6, defended Ginni Thomas' explosive texts with Mark Meadows during the insurrection by claiming she was only advocating for her opinions while the US Capitol was under attack.

Fox News played a clip of the great Jane Mayer discussing Hunter Biden's laptop on CNN to smear her since Mayer wrote the definitive piece on Ginni Thomas' insane activism. (With the help of C&L and our Karoli)

Ingraham used Mayer's appearance to make believe she's telling all media outlets not to discuss the laptop, which is the exact opposite of what is happening. See the NY Times and Washington Post, Laura. (By the way, they all confirmed nothing illegal happened, and also confirm that President Joe Biden had nothing to with any of it.)

Guess who was there for a comment?

Jordan hyperventilated: "Look what they're doing to the wife of a Supreme Court justice who is simply engaging in her First Amendment rights to advocate and then and talk about issues he cares about."

Trying to aid in the overthrow of a free and fair presidential election and signaling to Trump's Chief of Staff that her husband would help cosign the plot was just an expression of an opinion. Sure.

Remember, Jordan was kicked off the January 6 Select Committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol for his involvement with Trump on that terrible day, so of course Laura Ingraham and Fox News are using him to try and shield Clarence Thomas and his wife.

"Look at what they're trying to do to her compared to the son of the commander-in-chief, who took money from communist China...." Jordan howled.

Jordan almost fainted when he said "imagine what they would do" if Trump's kids took money from China, which they surely have done in their business dealings worldwide. I'm sure we could find lots of Chinese money buying Trump properties around the globe.

Didn't Ivanka go to China and and was granted seven new trademarks across a broad collection of businesses, including books, housewares and cushions by China while her daddy was in office? Oh yeah, there's that.

Or how about Don Junior's trip to India? As Vox wrote back in 2018, "Donald Trump Jr.’s tour through India is staggeringly corrupt"



Either way, Hunter didn't try to overthrow the US government. Ginni and Jordan did, however.