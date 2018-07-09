Ginni Thomas Expresses Support For Jim Jordan Because Who Is She, Again?

Hypocrisy has never been in short supply in Republican ranks.

Ginni Thomas (highly-paid lobbyist, and married to Justice Clarence Thomas) posted a Fox News clip of Jim Jordan denying he knew about allegations of sexual abuse during his tenure as assistant wrestling coach at OSU on her Facebook page today, claiming:

“Jim Jordan is under attack, with false accusations, because he threatens the elite."

I want to live in the world where a highly paid lobbyist and spouse of a Supreme Court Justice and a sitting US Congressman in line for Speaker of the House are not "elites".

I want to live in a world where the people who cover up sexual abuse are considered the victims and not the threats.

I want to live in a world where one can commit the egregious morally outrageous acts of ignoring the sexual abuse of students in my care, and not have my chances of re-election hindered.

I want to live in a world where people can spread racist lies on their Facebook pages and still be cheered on by thousands - MILLIONS - when claim they are the ones under attack.

I want to live in a world in which I can delude myself into thinking my opinion matters simply because I am married to someone who holds power.

I want to live in a world where self-awareness and consequences for placing self-interest above all do not exist.

In short, I want to live in Ginni Thomas' world.

Oh, wait. I already do.