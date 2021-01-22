Politics
Joe Biden Gets Rid Of Trump's 'Diet Coke Button' On Day One

The wooden box with the red button that summoned a butler with Diet Coke to the Oval Office was removed immediately.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty

Yes, it was real. And yes it's now gone from the Oval Office. According to a 2017 New York Times article, Trump would consume up to 12 diet cokes per day while in the office.

Source: Nextar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – The furniture and artwork may be largely the same, but one ornament has apparently quickly disappeared from the White House Oval Office following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In the early days of the Donald Trump administration, reports surfaced that the 45th president used a red button atop a small wooden box to summon his caffeine fix.

“With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president,” the AP wrote in a 2017 profile.

Later reports confirmed the box’s purpose but suggested the president was actually a Diet Coke man.

It appears getting rid of the so called “Diet Coke button” was part of President Joe Biden’s day-one agenda, as media images have surfaced of the 46th president doing business without the handy button or a can of Coke.

