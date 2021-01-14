Major Biden To Get His Own 'Indoguration'

Every dog has his day, and Saturday is Major's, one of the Biden's family dogs:

President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from. The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are now hosting a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs." The "indogeration" event is scheduled for January 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Life for Major hasn't been always been a day at the dog park.

In 2018, he was framed for Biden fracturing his foot when it was really the squirrels that did it.

And now he's learned that he and his brother, Champ, are going to have to share their digs with a cat, of all things!

Anyway, everyone has been invited by the Delaware Humane Society to virtually attend the indoguration. The pup and circumstance is Saturday, January 17, starting at 3 pm EST and they are requiring a $10 minimum donation.

My only question is this: Since Major is being sworn in before Biden, does that mean he's the one that gets to chase the entire Trump syndicate out of the White House?