Major Biden's Gotcha Day

As the hooman companion to three rescue coonhounds, the story of Major Biden pulls at my heart strings.

The Dodo shared a video of Major's puppy days when he and his siblings were surrendered to the Delaware Humane Society to the day he was formally adopted by Joe Biden. And as a bonus, here are some photos of Major and his older brother, Champ, on their first day at the White House.

JUST IN: @POTUS & @FLOTUS's two German shepherds, Major and Champ, have moved into the White House. There has not been a pet in the WH since the Obamas departed four years ago; fmr. President Trump was the first in 100+ years not to have a pet in office. Pics by WH/Adam Schultz pic.twitter.com/2kqvXpp05s — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) January 25, 2021

