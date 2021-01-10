SCOTUS Blog: Here’s what is coming for the rest of this Supreme Court term.

Working Economics Blog: President-elect Joe Biden is inheriting a COVID-ravaged economy with almost 27 million American workers impacted.

Newshounds: Fox News “wonders” if left-wing activists were responsible for right-wing insurrection at the Capitol.

Blogging Blue: Wisconsin Republican representative writes that he has had “enough” and that “Joe Biden must condemn” the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"F*ck yourself." (Vice President Dick Cheney, to Pat Leady (D-VT) while on the floor of the United States Senate, June 25, 2004)

