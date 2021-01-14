"Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities" -- Voltaire, anticipating the wingnut violence problem more than two hundred years in advance

Darwinfish 2: The Trumpanzees are having to work very hard to avoid seeing how outrageous the Capitol attack was.

Shower Cap: Actions have consequences, and whining won't change that.

Butterflies and Wheels: In the Capitol as elsewhere, conservatives are the dirty, germ-spreading rats and fleas of the pandemic.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: We're starting to understand what went wrong with the polls in 2016 and 2020.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!