Nance: Trump’s White Supremacist Cult ‘To Become More Dangerous’

On Saturday’s The Cross Connection, Tiffany Cross and her panel discussed “what’s next” for the MAGA seditionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

Terrorism expert Nance thinks they were emboldened by the experience. He called the attack on the Capitol “the ultimate white privilege.”

NANCE: [T]hey knew, that as white Trump voters, they were not going to be stopped. They had the backing of the president of the United States, major parts of Congress. They are going to become more dangerous. Though they're going to lose some numbers in this initial period of opprobrium, against what they did at the Capitol. These people are becoming true hardliners and dead-enders, true believers, and they are probably going to be the basis of a very long-term political and quite possibly paramilitary and terrorist insurgency in the United States.

The other guest, former FBI agent and domestic terrorism expert Dr. Erroll Southers, talked about the overlooked importance of radicalized white women in violent extremism.

SOUTHERS: This is an organization, or I should say a movement that has gone transnational. Women play a very pivotal role, although a subordinate role to their male counterparts. We've seen this over decades. It is not unique to any one particular group that you mentioned previously. They are the people that are there to really keep the foundation of the home in place. That's why you see organizations that - or I should say people that home school. You know, I was in the FBI years ago and we had a lot of what we called compound battles: Whidbey Island, Ruby Ridge, Waco. It was the women that are the backbone to keep them tight, in terms of keeping the movement strong and moving forward.