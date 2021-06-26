2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Malcolm Nance: CIA Reject Tucker Carlson Not Fit To Shine Gen. Milley’s Shoes

Former Navy Senior Chief Malcolm Nance had some choice words for Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson after he called Gen. Mark Milley “stupid” and “a pig” for supporting efforts to study and combat “white rage” and racism.
By NewsHound Ellen
36 min ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Former Navy Senior Chief Malcolm Nance had some choice words for Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson after he called Gen. Mark Milley “stupid” and “a pig” for supporting efforts to study and combat “white rage” and racism.

Unlike Tuckums, the poster child for white privilege and white rage if ever there was one, Nance knows a thing or three about racism and the military. His family has served in the armed forces since 1864, Nance said, and they were not desegregated until 1947.

Nance honed right in on Carlson’s jackassery:

NANCE: Gen. Milley has to know where the threats are coming from, and the threat is an insider threat. But when you hear it coming from people like Tucker Carlson, this guy couldn't even get into -- he applied for the CIA and then he went on to wearing bow ties on Dancing with the Stars, right? He doesn't have the wherewithal to shine General Milley's shoes, much less carry his briefcase. So, let's just ignore Tucker Carlson. …

[Gen. Milley] needs to understand where this rage is coming from that makes people attack the constitution of the United States. Then like the Taliban and ISIS and all other threats, he's going to study it.

The problem with ignoring Tucker Carlson is that he is only one of many right-wingers smearing Gen. Milley and the military. Ignoring Carlson won't make his dangerous extremism go away.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team