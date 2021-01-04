Pat Robertson: The Lord Says 'Something Dramatic' Will Happen Before January 6th

Pat Robertson, the evangelical leader of CBN's The 700 Club claims through his prayers, the Holy Spirit of God is going to do something very dramatic before the election is certified on January 6th, magically changing the outcome to a Trump victory.
Robertson has been promoting every conspiracy theory and lie Rudy Giuliani and his mumbling legal team of douche bags has told the public and the Trump cultists as if it's reality, cementing evangelical support for the mafioso wannabe.
Robertson is also in contact with the White House communications team and has been privy to all the legal challenges they put forth with dire results including Texas's bizarre and ridiculous lawsuit that the Supreme Court refused to hear.
Pat's been praying for a Hail Mary miracle to destroy U.S. democracy and the Constitution, all to coronate Trump for a second term.
At the beginning of Monday's program he had a prophesy.
That takes place on Wednesday. That's the most important day so many people have been praying."
Robertson claimed there were too many voting irregularities and he believes election was stolen from Trump
Robertson needs to pray less for narcissistic buffoons and instead for working class Americans that are struggling so mightily from the inept leadership of Trump's lies and do-nothingness through the pandemic.