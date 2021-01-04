Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Pat Robertson: The Lord Says 'Something Dramatic' Will Happen Before January 6th

Robertson claims the holy spirit of god is going to enter into this situation and is going to do something to give Trump four more years.
By John Amato
59 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Pat Robertson, the evangelical leader of CBN's The 700 Club claims through his prayers, the Holy Spirit of God is going to do something very dramatic before the election is certified on January 6th, magically changing the outcome to a Trump victory.

Robertson has been promoting every conspiracy theory and lie Rudy Giuliani and his mumbling legal team of douche bags has told the public and the Trump cultists as if it's reality, cementing evangelical support for the mafioso wannabe.

Robertson is also in contact with the White House communications team and has been privy to all the legal challenges they put forth with dire results including Texas's bizarre and ridiculous lawsuit that the Supreme Court refused to hear.

Pat's been praying for a Hail Mary miracle to destroy U.S. democracy and the Constitution, all to coronate Trump for a second term.

At the beginning of Monday's program he had a prophesy.

I have a word from the lord. You can judge it. When it's over you can say you believe it or not, but right now, the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is not official until the electors are certified by the Congress.

That takes place on Wednesday. That's the most important day so many people have been praying."

Robertson claimed there were too many voting irregularities and he believes election was stolen from Trump

"I have been praying, and I'm sure you have been praying, because in my heart, I felt that Donald Trump won the election and it's been stolen away. but what's going to happen -- and I believe -- you can judge it now. You can see it happen a couple days from now. I believe something dramatic is going to happen before the Congress votes on those electors. Something very dramatic is going to change the outcome of that vote. So mark it down. When it's all over, you can say, you were right, or you missed something. watch it. something dramatic, is holy spirit of god is going to enter into this situation and it's going to be something very dramatic. So keep an eye on it.

Robertson needs to pray less for narcissistic buffoons and instead for working class Americans that are struggling so mightily from the inept leadership of Trump's lies and do-nothingness through the pandemic.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team